BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $198,960.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.09 or 1.00306700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007784 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,692 coins and its circulating supply is 904,904 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

