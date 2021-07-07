Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.85

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 28931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.