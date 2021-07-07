Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 417.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

