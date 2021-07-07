Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

