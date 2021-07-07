Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Holdings Cut by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 3.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

