Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $81.30 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 665,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,862 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

