bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.