BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BrainsWay stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.28.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

