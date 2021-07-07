Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 248,570 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248,570 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $351.52. 508,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.10.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

