British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

