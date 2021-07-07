Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Broadcom by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.42. 28,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

