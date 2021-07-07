Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Broadwind posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

BWEN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

