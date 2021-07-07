Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00. Celanese has a 12-month low of $83.09 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

