Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.40 million to $97.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,805. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

