Brokerages Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $18.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the highest is $18.26 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.29. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

