Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.81 million to $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $242.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechTarget by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

