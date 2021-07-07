Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $298.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TNK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

