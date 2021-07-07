Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post $106.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $435.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $470.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $453.06 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $490.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,987. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

