Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.15 EPS

Analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. McKesson posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $19.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $189.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

