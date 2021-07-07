Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

SWK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58. SWK has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SWK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.