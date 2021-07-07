Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 390,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

