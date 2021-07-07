Brokerages Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) PT at $96.73

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 1,280,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,311. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Black Knight by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

