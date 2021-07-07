Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $108.35

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

DDOG stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,088. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.73 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

