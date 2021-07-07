Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $37.67

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.