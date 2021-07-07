Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Target Price at $140.80

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBT opened at $133.89 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

