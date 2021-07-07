Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.