Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.