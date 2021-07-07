Brokerages Set Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) PT at $61.33

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

