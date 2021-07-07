Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $85.83

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 3,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,999. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

