Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) PT at $27.67

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have commented on SMWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMWB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,913. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

