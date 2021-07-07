Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $79.50

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

