Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $79.33

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. 355,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

