Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $51.28

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.37.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $41.33. 728,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.34.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

