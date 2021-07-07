Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

AA opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

