Brokers Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $48,056,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

