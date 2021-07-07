Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.05

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.05 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,329.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,709,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

