Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,197 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Bruker worth $93,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

