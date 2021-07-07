Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 12,603 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.31% of MSA Safety worth $76,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after buying an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

