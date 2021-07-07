Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 7,506 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $82,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.