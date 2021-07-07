Brown Advisory Inc. Has $70.20 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $70,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

