Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 26,264 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 598,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,472 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 330,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 479,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

