Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,568,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $109,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.81. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

