Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $33.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,571.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,275.19. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

