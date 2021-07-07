Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $173.03 and a one year high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

