Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 28,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.