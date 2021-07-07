Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.