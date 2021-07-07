Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 550,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,851. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96.

