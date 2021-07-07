Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $314.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

