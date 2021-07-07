Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE BC opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

