BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 4,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

About BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS)

BSM Technologies Inc provides global positioning system fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and vehicle tracking, data access and reporting, trailer and non-powered asset tracking, safety and maintenance, and engine diagnostics, as well as electronic driver log, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, and vehicle inspection reporting.

