Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 174.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

